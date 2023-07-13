 Audio-Visual Quiz On 'Chandrayaan Programme' : India's Moon Odyssey' Held
Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Audio-Visual Quiz On 'Chandrayaan Programme' : India's Moon Odyssey' Held | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Interactive session and audio-visual quiz were held at Regional Science Centre on Thursday under 'Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon Odyssey'. As a prelude to the launch of Chandrayaan-3 by ISRO, the Centre organised a series of events to celebrate the landmark occasion.

At the outset, project co-ordinator of the centre, Saket Singh Kaurav conducted an interactive session in which he presented a brief account of India's space programme that had a humble beginning with the firing sounding rockets from Thumba in the 1960s with the rocket hardware transported by bicycles and which is going to be supplemented by a flawless touchdown on the lunar surface through Chandrayaan-3 mission.

A total of 150 schoolchildren from different local schools participated in this session and interacted with the Speaker. It was followed by an audio-visual quiz under the title 'Chandrayaan Programme : India's Moon Odyssey' in which around 100 students took part. Prizes and certificates were given away to successful participants of the quiz on the completion of the programme.

