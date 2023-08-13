Audience Disillusioned With Bollywood Post Covid: Ronu Majumdar

Flautist Pt Ronu Majumdar presenting jugalbandi with santoor player Pt Tarun Bhattacharya at Ravindra Bhawan on Sunday evening | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The audience has become disillusioned with Bollywood films after Covid-19 struck and people are increasingly getting drawn to concerts of classical music, said well-known flute player Pt Ronu Majumdar “Audiences are thronging to classical concerts.

They are no longer interested in watching Bollywood flicks in cinemas,” he told Free Press. He said he made a new raga, Srishti Vilay, during pandemic and would introduce it to audience soon.

The music maestro was in the city to perform on the concluding day of two-day concert, Bharat Sanskriti Yatra at Ravindra Bhawan in city on Sunday.

“After 10 years, I am presenting duet with santoor player Pt Tarun Bhattacharya in Bhopal,” he said. At the concert on Sunday, duo began with alap in raga Puriya.

It was followed by raga Jansamohini in jhaptaal. They ended their performance with Bhatiyari, a traditional folk tune of Kolkata, which mesmerised the audience. Kalpesh Sanchal accompanied him on flute, Pt Prosenjit Poddar and his son Rythm Poddar on tabla.

Besides, performance of Kathak exponent V Anuradha Singh from Bhopal, Odisi dance by guru Gajendra Panda, classical vocalist Minakshi Majumdar, Kach tarang player Pt Balwant Puranik from Bhopal enthralled the audience.

A group dance by Aksyani Kala evam Sanskriti Samiti was presented under direction of Sonia Nag. Hindusthan Art and Music Society in collaboration with the Culture Department had organised the concert.