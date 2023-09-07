Attack On BJP's 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra,' Neemuch Incident Was Not Over Land Acquisition: Forest Department | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department authorities have denied the rumors that the stone pelting on the BJP's 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' in Neemuch district on Tuesday was over alleged land acquisition being done by the department.

After the attack there was a buzz that the demonstrators were allegedly protesting the forest department proposed land acquisition drive to develop Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in view of the possible translocation of cheetahs there.

The forest officials of Mandsaur and Neemuch told Free Press that there is no land acquisition drive underway and the protest has nothing to do with the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

The protest was staged over some political issue, they added. Mandsaur district forest officer, Sanjay Raykhere said there was only one Karanpura village inside the sanctuary and it has already been vacated.

The villagers were shifted after being duly compensated. As far as protest by villagers on Tuesday night is concerned it has no link with the Sanctuary, rather it had political hues, said the officer, adding, “if the villagers had any issue regarding the sanctuary then they would have approached us.”

Around 80 % fencing of Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary completed

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary is being developed as the next home for the Cheetah translocation project. The sanctuary is located on the northern boundary of Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

Mandsaur district forest officer, Sanjay Raykhere told Free Press that 80 per cent fencing work is over. The prey base is being also increased and for the same, 266 Cheetals have been brought from other places including Narsinghgarh and Kanha.

The target is to increase the Cheetal population to 700 to 800, he added. Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary has also approached Van Vihar National Park for cheetals.

Van Vihar director Padmapriya Balakrishnan told Free Press that a request has been made by Gandhi Sagar sanctuary for Cheetal’s but in monsoon, it is impossible to catch them and this will be done after rain recedes.

The Van Vihar has around 500 cheetals. During monsoon cheetals move far off hills and only come down to the grasslands after rains recede.

