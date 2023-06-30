Atrocities On Cattle: Bajrang Dal Workers Demand FIR Against Accused

Bajrang Dal (Representative) Image) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The workers of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad approached Mangalwara police on Thursday noon, demanding FIR against a man for committing atrocities on cattle, the police said on Thursday.

Mangalwara police station house officer Sandeep Kumar Pawar told Free Press that a video of an unidentified man committing atrocities on cattle went viral on social media and was said to have been recorded in Azad market area of Mangalwara.

He added that Bajrang Dal workers and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers approached Mangalwara police at 3 pm on Thursday. They demanded to register an FIR against the man for the offence and also said that such acts would not be tolerated at any cost.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.