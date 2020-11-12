Atmanirbhar MP : All district hospitals to get functional ICU, expert doctors

Main strategies of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh include special focus on improving the infrastructure and making the health facilities better. The roadmap promises functional ICU in all district hospitals.

The strategies under health sector include providing a functional ICU in all district hospitals besides making isolation wards, HDU (High Dependency Units) and diagnostic facilities available to all. Roadmap also promises appointment of expert doctors in all district hospitals.

For improving infrastructure, road asset management system will be established. As many as, 24 highways will be refurbished and traffic load survey of 200 state highways will be done.

The roadmap also said that 100% piped water connection will be made a reality in state. Moreover, 60 major irrigation projects will be started. Rooftop solar projects will be implemented and a green corridor will be made. Multi-model logistic park will be established besides building an air-cargo hub in Indore for perishable goods.

Citizens will be provided ‘Ease of Living’ and technological support will be taken in improving life standards. Technology will also be used in providing public services. Redundant laws and rules will be done away with.

Task force will be formed to establish Agriculture Guarantee Trust. Seed testing laboratories will be established at all division headquarters. Food processing units will be established on the basis of one district one product.

Alternative ways of improving farmers income will be ensured available for farmers.