At a high-level coordination meeting, MPPTC and Power Grid agree to harmonise work at every level

BHOPAL: A high-level coordination meeting between Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MPPTC) and Power Grid (PGCIL) was held at Jabalpur. In this first-of-its-kind meeting in the country, there was a joint review of the various construction works being carried out in the transmission sector by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, in which the company assured that the construction of its share of lines and sub-stations would be completed before the stipulated period.

At the meeting, it was agreed to harmonise the work of both the institutions at every level. Besides, a proposal was prepared to remove the problems faced in line crossing at many places of Power Grid and Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company through the hotline method. Line crossing work can be done without shutdown or shutdown time.

At this coordination meeting, it was also agreed to exchange technology used by both the institutions, which will help in completing the construction projects in time. The work of installation of the feeder bay and transformer being constructed by Power Grid for MPPTC was also reviewed.