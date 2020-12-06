At 5.4°Celsius above normal, Bhopal's day temperature close to breaking 79-year record

BHOPAL: Bhopal’s day temperature was very close to breaking the 79-year-old record on Sunday. The state capital recorded 32.6°Celsius on the day, while, in 1941, the meteorological department had recorded 32.8°Celsius in December. The month is known for its biting cold weather, but, this year, warm days are continuing. On Sunday, Bhopal’s day temperature was 5.4°Celsius above normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8°Celsius, which was 1°Celsius above normal.

Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said, “Today’s day temperature in the state capital is very close to 32.8°Celsius, which was recorded in 1941 in December. It’s just because of a Western disturbance that the temperature is soaring in December. The condition is likely to persist for the time being.”

In the districts

The entire state reported high day temperatures on Sunday. Khargone, Khandwa and Nowgaon recorded over 34°Celsius. Khargone recorded 34.2°Celsius, while Khandwa and Nowgaon recorded 34.1°Ceslius each. Ujjain reported 33°Celsius and Damoh 33.2°Celsius. However, Pachmarhi reported 25.2°Celsius as the day temperature, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7°Celsius.

5°-7°Celsius above normal

Day temperatures were 5°Celsius to 7°Celsius above normal at various places in the state. Nowgaon’s day temperature was 7.2°Celsius above normal, while Damoh’s day temperature was 6.7°Celsius above normal. Sagar’s day temperature, which was 32.8°Celsius, was 6°Celsius above normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6°Celsius, which was 2.2°Celsius above normal, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4°Celsius, which was 2.9°Celsius above normal.