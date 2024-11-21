Assembly To Go Paperless By Next Monsoon Session; Decision Taken At NeVA Meeting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP assembly will go paperless by the next monsoon session, which was decided at a meeting of National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Project on Wednesday. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar presided over the meeting. Twenty-five state Houses of 23 states signed the accord for implementing e-Vidhan project, and 14 of them have already carried it out.

At the meeting, it was decided that process for tender for e-Vidhan should be speeded up. Tomar said that the members of the House should be imparted training before carrying out the project. Once the project is implemented, there will be no paper work in the House. Computer LEDs will be installed in front of the seats of Speaker and other members. Every month the committee will be informed about the progress of the project, Tomar said.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kailash Vijayvargiya said the members of the legislators’ committee, formed to look after the project should visit the states where it had already been implemented. Special attention should be paid to cyber security of e-Vidhan, Vijayvargiya said. Principal Secretary of Vidhan Sabha Awdhesh Pratap Singh said the Centre would pay 60% of the cost of the project, and the state government would bear 40% of it.

The Central Government has already approved Rs 19.36 crore for the project, he said. To facilitate the legislators, the NIC centres will be called Nodal Training Agency so that they can make the best use of its services, Singh said. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and many legislators were present at the meeting.

Digital House

Once the National e-Vidhan Application e-Vidhan project is implemented, there will be no paper work in the Assembly. Computer LEDs will be installed in front of the seats of Speaker and other members of the House Centre would pay 60% of the cost of the project, and state government to bear 40% of it The Central Government has already approved Rs 19.36 crore for the project

NeVA is transforming all state legislatures into digital Vidhan Sabha systems, allowing them to conduct all government business on the digital platform