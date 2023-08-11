Assembly Polls: BSP Releases First List Of 7 Candidates

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking lead in announcing the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Bahujan Samaj Patry (BSP) has released its first list of seven candidates, here on Thursday. Currently, two Assembly constituencies are represented by the BSP MLAs- Sanjiv Singh from Bhind and Rambai Parihar from Patharia. The names of the two sitting legislators are not in the party’s first list.

The former MLA from BSP Balveer Singh Dandotia has been given the ticket from Dimni constituency of Morena district. Avdesh Pratap Singh Rathore has been fielded from Niwari which is currently represented by BJP MLA Anil Jain.

Ramraja Pathak got a ticket from Rajnagar seat of Chhatarpur district. Congress MLA Kunwar Vikarm Singh is representing the assembly currently. From Raigaon constituency of Satna district, the BSP have ticket to Devraj Ahirwar where Congress MLA Kalpna Verma is MLA.

Maniraj Singh Patel will fight from Satna district’s Rampur-Baghelan seat. In 2018 BPJ’s Vikarm Singh had defeated BSP candidate from the seat.

From Sirmour seat of Rewa district, ticket has been given to Vishnu Dev Pandey. Two-time BJP MLA Divyaraj Singh was elected from this seat defeating nearest rival a Congress candidate. From Simaria constituency the ticket was given to Pankaj Singh, where BJP MLA, KP Tripathi is sitting MLA. Congress candidate had secured second position.