Assembly elections: It’s victory of public trust under leadership of PM: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal( Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday the BJP’s victory in assembly elections was a victory of public trust under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan on Thursday called an emergent meeting of the state cabinet during the lunch hour of the state assembly once the picture was clear regarding the BJP’s victory in four of five states.

BJP party workers celebrating BJP's victory in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

In the meeting, the CM and ministers congratulated the PM Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda over the massive victory of the party, as per officials.

“Great victory has been achieved in four states. This victory is the victory of public trust under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The public trusts the Prime Minister, looks at him with the eyes of reverence and with the feeling of devotion”, said Chouhan later addressing the party workers at the state BJP headquarters.

“Honorable Prime Minister has ensured development of the country, welfare to the poor and all other sections of the society.

The work he has done is amazing and unprecedented, so he has the trust of everyone”, added the CM.

He said the victory proved once again that the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh fulfilled the hope and aspirations of people. That’s why the BJP got the support of every section of society.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP state president VD Sharma and others during BJP’s victory celebrations in assembly elections on Thursday in Bhopal. | FP

The way Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant implemented welfare-oriented policies at the ground level, it clearly reflected that politics of appeasement has no place in the country, he said.

It has also become clear now, he added, that the politics of appeasement would no longer work in this country. “Those who divide the country will be rejected. Those who spread terror and hooliganism will no longer have any part in politics”, said Chouhan.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:12 PM IST