Assembly elections 2023: AAP prepares to contest all seats, BJP & Congress lock horns

File Photos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Assembly elections are to be held in the state this year, political parties have started working on election strategies while assessing their situations at grassroot level.

While BJP and Congress are moving their pawns to target each other, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is working silently to contest Assembly elections on all seats in state. AAP had stunned BJP and Congress by grabbing Singhrauli mayoral seat in July last year.

When asked whether AAP party posed political threat to ruling party, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal told Free Press that AAP party was not a politically committed party and was only exploring to find a place in Opposition. It will cut into votes of Congress, which has been proved in the elections held in few states recently.

Sources said several steps were being taken in BJP to strengthen its grip at grassroot level. The party is gearing up to disseminate information about welfare schemes among masses.

Meanwhile, Congress is busy keeping its flock united and trying to focus on names of possible candidates so that it can hint them to start work in their respective constituencies much before formal announcement. This will give extra time to candidates for preparations.

The AAP incharge Mukesh Goyal told Free Press that AAP was all prepared to contest Assembly elections on all seats in Madhya Pradesh. The frontline workers are working to strengthen the party at grassroot level. Party is conducting surveys to assess situation in state.

When asked whether AAP would give ticket to disgruntled BJP and Congress leaders, he said that party was having a large number of dedicated workers and anyone with winning capacity would be considered.