 Asian Paracanoe Championship: MP’s couple win two gold medals, India medal tally 23
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAsian Paracanoe Championship: MP’s couple win two gold medals, India medal tally 23

Asian Paracanoe Championship: MP’s couple win two gold medals, India medal tally 23

Adding Saturday’s medals to the bag, the medal tally of Indian contingent has reached total of 23 medals including eight gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The golden couple of Madhya Pradesh has yet again made waves in the ongoing Asian Paracanoe Championship in Uzbekistan, adding two more gold medals in their kitty on Saturday.

Prachi Yadav won a gold in the VL2 200m women's event and her husband Manish Kaurav clinched gold medal in KL3 200m men's event for India in the ongoing championship. Both are from the Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy.

Adding Saturday’s medals to the bag, the medal tally of Indian contingent has reached total of 23 medals including eight gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals.

This gold medal is the fourth medal for Prachi in this meet. For Manish, it is his second medal in the ongoing championship. In the earlier events, Prachi and Manish were first paddlers from India to win gold medal.

Prachi has now won three gold medals and one silver medal in this tournament. Manish has won two gold medals. Sangeeta Rajput and Rajni Jha also won one bronze medal each in their respective events on Saturday.

State players row towards glory

The water ninjas of Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy won four medals in the ongoing Asian Canoe Sprint Championship in Uzbekistan on Saturday.

The athletes of MP State Water Sports Academy - Niraj Verma, Arjun Singh, Nitin Verma, and Shivani Verma - excelled in different events.

Shivani Verma won gold medal in the C2 (canoeing two paddlers) 500m junior event with Megha Pradeep. In C4 500m, Arjun Singh and Niraj Verma of state academy won silver medal with Gynashwar Singh and Ribason Singh.

On Friday, Arjun Singh of the state academy had won two individual medals including one gold in C1-1000m and one silver in C1-500m. Arjun Singh won an individual bronze in C1 200-metre junior event. Nitin Verma won silver medal in K4 Junior 500m.

Shivani Verma had previously won silver medal in C4-500m team event along with Megha Pradeep, Akshay Sunil, and Neha Devi. Nitin Verma won individual bronze medal in the K1 1000-metre event. Similarly, in C2 1000m, Arjun Singh and Niraj Verma won silver medals.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Denizens, carry your umbrellas as Met forecasts heavy rain in Bhopal this...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wellness and Dietetics: Ancient Indian Practice in huge demand

Wellness and Dietetics: Ancient Indian Practice in huge demand

Bhopal: Man booked for making away with dance school students’ money

Bhopal: Man booked for making away with dance school students’ money

MP: Female cheetah still in Vijaypur jungle, kills gazelle

MP: Female cheetah still in Vijaypur jungle, kills gazelle

Bhopal: School bus rams into BMC vehicle, three injured

Bhopal: School bus rams into BMC vehicle, three injured

Bhopal: Ministers, MLAs want changes in Ladli Behna Yojana criteria

Bhopal: Ministers, MLAs want changes in Ladli Behna Yojana criteria