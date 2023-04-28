Asian Paracanoe Championship 2023: Prachi Yadav clinches her third medal for India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the ongoing Asian Paracanoe Championship 2023 being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Madhya Pradesh’s Prachi Yadav clinched her third medal, a silver, on Friday. She stood on the second highest podium in Women KL2 200m event. She had won two gold medals earlier.

Prachi is not alone as there are 10 more athletes from Madhya Pradesh in Indian team who are vying for medals. Till now, the para canoeists from India have won 18 medals including six gold, three silver and 9 bronze. Of them, MP athletes won 15 for the country.

Prachi and her husband Manish on Thursday had won the first three gold medals for Indian contingent in the tournament. Prachi Yadav won gold medal in 500m VL2 and KL2 500m women's event. Her husband Manish Kaurav won gold medal in the 500 m KL3 men's event.