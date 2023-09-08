ASI Booked For Allegedly Raping Fiancee | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman, a native of Betul, who was about to get married to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police posted in Betul, was allegedly raped by him, the Kamla Nagar police said on Thursday.

The police added that the survivor victim had arrived in the state capital to take the Patwari examination, when the accused too arrived here and raped her. He later reneged on his promise to marry her.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that the survivor woman is preparing for competitive exams. She approached the cops on Thursday, stating that she is a native of Betul district and had come in touch with the ASI named Subhansh Koche a few years ago.

They began to talk frequently and their friendship turned into a love affair. The duo decided to get married and got engaged too, with the consent of their parents. A few months ago, the woman came to Bhopal to take the Patwari examination.

During this, her fiancée ASI Koche also came to Bhopal. He allegedly took her to Bhadbhada and outraged her modesty. He also repeated the act on several other occasions.

A few days ago, he reneged on his promise to marry the woman. She then approached the Kamla Nagar police station and lodged a case against him. SHO Pandey said that as the case is under probe, ASI Koche has not been taken into custody yet.