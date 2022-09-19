e-Paper Get App
Ashta: RTO, police dept launch drive to check vehicles; Rs 53,000 collected from 17 vehicle operators 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 12:56 AM IST
Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): RTO Sehore and the police department launched a joint drive to check vehicles in the city on Tuesday due to the increasing complaints about school buses ferrying children more than prescribed limit. The checking was conducted in front of the police station on Kannad Marg.

The documents of dozens of vehicles were not complete leading to their challan. A sum of Rs  53,000 was collected as challan amount from 17 vehicle owners. The checking was majorly focused on vehicles carrying school children because of a photo becoming viral on social media, which showed children packed like sardines.

According to RTO Sehore Ritesh Tiwari, vehicle owners, school director, parents should understand their responsibility as many vehicles ferrying children in urban and rural areas are in a dilapidated condition. 'Parents need to be aware of vehicles carrying their children to school, as well as the school operators should also note that the vehicle should fit all the criteria because carelessness can cause accidents,' he said.

