Ashta: Ailing woman dies after prolonged delay in reaching hospital

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in taking an ailing elderly woman to Ashta Civil hospital led to her death in Bafapur Dhakni village in Ashta district on Saturday, said local residents.

The locals stated that a rivulet was the only means of commuting in urban areas, which is in spate following heavy downpour. After a 60-year-old ailing woman, accompanied by locals, crossed the swelling rivulet to reach Ashta Civil hospital on Saturday, she died. Had a bridge been built on the route, the woman could have been saved, said locals.

Expressing dismay, Sarpanch Satish Khajuria told the media that the residents of the village had been demanding construction of the bridge for a long time. However, as alleged by Sarpanch, the district administration paid no heed to the woes of the villagers.

Another villager Kripal Verma said that public representatives often lured villagers with fake promises during elections but no development works were carried out.

Local MLA Raghunath Singh Malviya, when contacted, stated that the matter did not come to his notice and assured of action in this regard.

Read Also Ashta: BMO warns strict action against parking irregularities at Civil Hospital