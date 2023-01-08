e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships: Two boxers selected in Indian contingent

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships: Two boxers selected in Indian contingent

Boxers Aman Singh Bisht and Mahi Lamba have been selected to take part in the contest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two boxers from Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy have been included in the Indian contingent to represent the country in Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) U22 Men and Women Asian Boxing Championships to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from January 16-27.

Boxers Aman Singh Bisht and Mahi Lamba have been selected to take part in the contest. Aman has been selected in +92 kg weight category and Mahi has been selected in 63kg weight category.

The ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships include 13 weight categories in men’s category and 12 weight categories in women’s category.

Recently, MP Boxer Mahi Lamba won a silver medal in 63kg category in the 6th Elite Women's Championship held at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal, from December 20 to 26.Besides silver medal, Mahi also won the title of Best Promising Boxer.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rajasthan’s glorious past comes alive
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships: Two boxers selected in Indian contingent

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships: Two boxers selected in Indian contingent

Madhya Pradesh: Youth shoots self, probe underway in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Youth shoots self, probe underway in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects Khajuraho roads ahead of G-20 summit

Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects Khajuraho roads ahead of G-20 summit

Madhya Pradesh: Municipality president distributes dustbins for hygiene awareness in Seoni-Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Municipality president distributes dustbins for hygiene awareness in Seoni-Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Fashion design run-way organised in Khajuraho

Madhya Pradesh: Fashion design run-way organised in Khajuraho