ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships: Two boxers selected in Indian contingent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two boxers from Madhya Pradesh State Boxing Academy have been included in the Indian contingent to represent the country in Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) U22 Men and Women Asian Boxing Championships to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from January 16-27.

Boxers Aman Singh Bisht and Mahi Lamba have been selected to take part in the contest. Aman has been selected in +92 kg weight category and Mahi has been selected in 63kg weight category.

The ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships include 13 weight categories in men’s category and 12 weight categories in women’s category.

Recently, MP Boxer Mahi Lamba won a silver medal in 63kg category in the 6th Elite Women's Championship held at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal, from December 20 to 26.Besides silver medal, Mahi also won the title of Best Promising Boxer.