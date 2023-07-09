Asaduddin Owaisi Takes A Dig At CM Chouhan Over Gwalior Assault Case, Says 'Will You Call Victim Home & Apologise To Him Or Send Him To Jail?'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident where a Muslim youth of Gwalior being assaulted and having his feet licked, an Indian politician and the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi has asked through a tweet that CM Shivraj whether he would call the victim and apologise him or send him to jail?

Asaduddin Owaisi has tweeted that, “A case similar to Sidhi has also come to light in Gwalior. A Muslim youth was abducted and beaten up and his feets were also licked. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will you call the victim home and apologise to him or send him to jail?

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police Arrested Four Accused

Notably, a case had come to light in which a Muslim youth was beaten up and was forced to lick the feet in a moving car. The police have arrested all the four accused. Preparations are being made to impose Rasuka on two, but the matter is converting towards politics.

Significantly, the victim of direct urination was called home by CM Shivraj Singh, washed his feet and apologised. Owaisi has mentioned the same in the tweet as well.