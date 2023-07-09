 Asaduddin Owaisi Takes A Dig At CM Chouhan Over Gwalior Assault Case, Says 'Will You Call Victim Home & Apologise To Him Or Send Him To Jail?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAsaduddin Owaisi Takes A Dig At CM Chouhan Over Gwalior Assault Case, Says 'Will You Call Victim Home & Apologise To Him Or Send Him To Jail?'

Asaduddin Owaisi Takes A Dig At CM Chouhan Over Gwalior Assault Case, Says 'Will You Call Victim Home & Apologise To Him Or Send Him To Jail?'

A Muslim youth was abducted and beaten up and his feets were also licked.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident where a Muslim youth of Gwalior being assaulted and having his feet licked, an Indian politician and the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi has asked through a tweet that CM Shivraj whether he would call the victim and apologise him or send him to jail?

Asaduddin Owaisi has tweeted that, “A case similar to Sidhi has also come to light in Gwalior. A Muslim youth was abducted and beaten up and his feets were also licked. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will you call the victim home and apologise to him or send him to jail?

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police Arrested Four Accused

Notably, a case had come to light in which a Muslim youth was beaten up and was forced to lick the feet in a moving car. The police have arrested all the four accused. Preparations are being made to impose Rasuka on two, but the matter is converting towards politics.

Significantly, the victim of direct urination was called home by CM Shivraj Singh, washed his feet and apologised. Owaisi has mentioned the same in the tweet as well.

Read Also
Indore: 2 Tribal Bros Held Captive, Badly Thrashed By Guards - WATCH
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Asaduddin Owaisi Takes A Dig At CM Chouhan Over Gwalior Assault Case, Says 'Will You Call Victim...

Asaduddin Owaisi Takes A Dig At CM Chouhan Over Gwalior Assault Case, Says 'Will You Call Victim...

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

MP: Witnesses Can Appear Before Court Through Video Conferencing

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

Madhya Pradesh: Ditch At Barha Trisection Turns Into Death Trap

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Dairy Owners Feted For Shifting Cattle From City In Sagar

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids

MP: Cops Get Tips On How To Arrest Crimes Against Women, Kids