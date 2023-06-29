As Met Sounds Alert: Bhopal, 34 Other Districts Brace For Heavy Rains

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Madhya Pradesh even on Thursday bringing normal life to standstill and also disrupting train services in some parts of the state. Utkal and Kamayani Express has been diverted while five others trains have been cancelled following submergence of railway tracks at Salaya Railway station between Bina-Katni.

Trains diverted/ cancelled

Western Central Railway (WCR) has cancelled some trains between Bina-Katni and diverted two trains—Rishikesh-Puri Utkal Express and Lokmanya Tilak Terminal (LTT)-Varanasi Kamayani Express.

Instead of Jhansi-Katni-Mudwara, Utkal Express has been diverted to Jhansi-Mahoba, Banda-Katni-New Katni. Similarly, Kamayani Express has been diverted to Bina-Lalitpur, Khajuraho, and Manikpur. Those trains have been cancelled include Bina-Damoh Express, Damoh Rajrani Express, Bina-Katni, Prayag Raj-Itarsi, Bhopal-Bilaspur.

Very-to very heavy rainfall

Weather department has sounded alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts including Guna, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Niwari, Ashok Nagar, Panna, Neemuch, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Mandsaur rain in next 24 hours.

Heavy rain: Sheopurkalan, Bhopal,Datia, Morena, Raisen, Bhind, Gwalior, Vidisha, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Ujjain, Rewa, Umaria, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Shajapur, Balaghat, Narsingpur, Agar, Seoni and Katni are likely to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours.

According to the meteorological department, a well marked low-pressure area is over north Madhya Pradesh. Its impact will be felt over Madhya Pradesh as well as over Eastern parts of Rajasthan in terms of heavy downpours. The well-marked low-pressure area will be shifting over Northwest Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, rain activities will gradually reduce over the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. However, scattered light to moderate rain may continue. The main beneficiary will be the western districts of Madhya Pradesh along with East Rajasthan.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Panna 210mm

Pathari 160mm

Lateri 150mm

Damoh 140mm

Salimnabad 130mm

Bilhari, Bina and Gonor recorded 120mm of rainfall each. Khajuraho recorded 100mm.

Flood control centre

Bhopal district administration has constituted flood control centre at Sadar Manzil (Bhopal Municipal Corporation). Contact number will be –0755-2540220, 2701401, 2542222.

Superintendent (Land Record) Durga Patel will be in-charge of the centre and her mobile number is –7400509463.

Similarly, superintendent land record Arjun Murlidhar will be link officer and his mobile number—9425016247.