As Madhya Pradesh receives widespread rain, IMD continues with red, yellow & orange alerts

BHOPAL: A 'red alert', warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan, Neemuch and Mandsaur districts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Similarly, alert for heavy rain upto 20cm has been sounded for Morena, Datia, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Shajapur, Agar and Vidisha districts.

IMD issued ‘Yellow alert’ of heavy rain up to 6cm for Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Niwari, Khandwa, Narsingpur, Ratlam and Hoshangabad districts.

The state capital recorded sporadic light rain throughout the day on Tuesday. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last three to four days. Monsoon has been vigorous at many places and active in the area, particularly Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand regions of Madhya Pradesh.

A well marked low pressure area is marked over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood. This weather system is the remnant of monsoon low which came up over North Bay of Bengal on July 27 and later moved across East Madhya Pradesh.

This low pressure has been quasi stationary over Northwest Madhya Pradesh for the last 48 hours. The weather system is likely to meander over the same area for the next 3-4 days.