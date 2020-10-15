As Jaypore launches new campaign, MP artisans can now sell on the brand’s e-commerce platform

BHOPAL: Jaypore, from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, and Creative Dignity has launched a 15-day ‘Artisan Direct Campaign’ enabling artisans from Madhya Pradesh to sell their products on the brand’s e-commerce platform.

The brand is offering its wide-reach and a pan-India customer base through its e-commerce platform to artisans from the state, giving them access to new markets and sustained livelihood opportunities.

Jaypore has partnered with Creative Dignity, a zero-margin voluntary platform, to provide relief to artisan community severely hit due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Artisan Direct' campaign of Creative Dignity will feature work of over two artisan clusters from Madhya Pradesh on Jaypore.com.

Exclusive products such as exquisite zari-ladden Chanderi sarees and fabrics, and Bagh printed textiles with the choicest of motifs and patterns done by hand are being showcased under this campaign. The campaign, which will be live till October 15, 2020, giving these artisans from the state a platform to sell their products to customers across the country.

It will help the artisans boost their business further, by providing training in the field of e-commerce including templates for catalogue making, photography, pricing, and logistics management. These sales campaigns are being promoted by FICCI FLO at the national level.

The brand will not only provide an online marketplace to these artisans for marketing their products but will also engage with them to train on making the products more attractive, appealing, and sellable across the ecommerce platforms. These training programs are backed by the volunteers from premier design institutes in India as well as designers and NGOs. Continuous training is being given to the artisans by expert volunteers in their villages, which usually has limited facilities.

Rashmi Shukla, Brand Head, Jaypore says, “The ongoing pandemic has posed a severe challenge of sustenance to craftsmen across the nation, endangering their talent and livelihood. To remedy this situation, we have partnered with Creative Dignity to support the craft community, by doing a non-profit engagement so that these artisans get the maximum benefits.This collaboration will help us stimulate the handicraft environment in the country and ultimately strengthen our collective national motto of 'Make in India'.”

“Through the campaign in Madhya Pradesh, we aim to benefit numerous skilled artisans from the state by providing them our platform without taking any incentives and enabling them to earn a sustainable livelihood”, Shukla added.