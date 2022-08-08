As festival season begins, adulterated food business picks up pace in Ganjbasoda markets

Representative Photo |

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): The practice of selling adulterated food products such as sweets, fruits and oily foods laced with heavy quantities of chemicals detrimental for human health has picked up pace in the markets of Ganjbasoda, with the festive season knocking the doors. Purportedly, the dire consequences of the ill practice are being reflected in the form of the deteriorating health conditions of the residents of the district, who are reeling under serious ailments such as skin diseases, heart diseases, cancer, asthma and more.

In view of the grim situation, questions are being raised on the stringency of the district administration, which has turned its head from the issue. The situation has turned even worse, as the infrequent inspection drives in the shops and sweet centres of the district also fail to push the wrongdoers behind the bars or penalise them.

The avaricious shopkeepers have not even spared the fruit business, as excessive use of ripening agents such as Calcium carbide is on in full swing to expedite the fruit sales in the market. Such ripening agents pose a dire threat to consumers' health in the form of heart, skin and other diseases.

On condition of anonymity, various shopkeepers revealed that the food and drug department officials are well-versed with their evil manoeuvres, but choose to remain tight-lipped in exchange for money.