As autumn advents, Bhopal experiences min temp of 16.2 °C

BHOPAL: The rain-soaked clouds have melted away. The barred clouds have begun to bloom the soft dying day.

The season of mellow mists with dry northerlies is in the air to herald autumn. So, there is a nip in the air, say residents in the state capital.

The evening shadows have begun to descend early. The days have become shorter and the nights longer.

The maximum temperature was 32.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum 16.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The winnowing-wind has begun to raise dust from the dug-up roads in Bhopal. Driving a two-wheeler has become very difficult.

Mornings are misty. The noon is still a little clammy. The weather office further predicts that the dankness at noon may persist for a few more days.

The nights and the mornings will remain cool, it says. Many people in Bhopal have already begun to use wrapper at night and packed up their coolers.

Many people are suffering from viral fever because of change in the weather.

According to weather office, there will no major changes in temperature in the coming 72 hours. The sky over the state capital will remain clear.

Shahdol, Balaghat, Dindori, Annupur and Mandla district may, however, experience shower and thunder shower, says weatherman.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:04 PM IST