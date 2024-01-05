Arera Colony Loot Case: Habibganj Cops In Quandary Over Looted Amount

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police acted swiftly after three unidentified men barged into the house of a jeweller on Wednesday evening, held his wife captive at gun-point and made away with cash, as well as jewellery, the police said. The police added that all the three accused in connection with the incident have been arrested and booty worth Rs 35 lakh has been seized from their possession. Mystery still shrouds regarding the amount of stolen booty, as the police on Wednesday said that it was worth Rs 1 crore, followed by their statements on Thursday morning that the amount of the same was Rs 5 lakh. On Thursday evening, the police concluded that the cost of the booty was Rs 35 lakh.

When Free Press spoke to the victim, Sunil Dhanwani, he recounted the moments of horror. He said he was at his shop with his elder son Goldy on Wednesday evening, while his younger son Mayank was also outdoors. He said he had recently sold a land and had acquired Rs 90 lakh with the same, which was kept at his house. Expensive jewellery was also kept at his house, in view of Mayank’s wedding slated to take place on January 29. He continued by saying that as narrated by his wife Kirti Dhanwani, at around 8 pm on Wednesday, three men knocked at his house door claiming to be painters, as the house is undergoing renovation. On opening the door, the trio flashed knives and asked Kirti to guide them to the living room, where the almirah was kept. When the miscreants spotted the almirah, they tied Kirti and even assaulted her, to threaten her. They then stole cash and jewellery from the house and fled. After this, Kirti managed to free herself and informed Sunil that the accused had made away with Rs 33 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh. The case was reported at Habibganj police station on Wednesday night at around 10 pm and the cops swung into action. When Sunil was questioned regarding the stolen booty, he diverted the issue by saying that he was himself unsure of the amount of stolen cash as well as valuables and added that the claims made by the police are inaccurate.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the police managed to nab all three accused. The accused trio were identified as Deva, Babu Singh and Dheeraj. They are being interrogated. Rs 33 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and tools used in committing the crime, along with the bike of the accused has been seized.

Police clueless about their stance

There was no response by Habibganj police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria and ACP Virendra Mishra, when Free Press tried reaching out to them to know the reason behind change of statements regarding the amount of stolen valuables. DCP Shrivastava however said that errors might have taken place in evaluating the cost of the same.