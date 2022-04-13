Archbishop Bhopal wants peace in Russia and Ukraine

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Archbishop Bhopal AAS Durairaj has said that he wants peace in the war-torn regions of Russia and Ukraine.

The Archbishop said that he was confident that the world would come back normal from the ongoing war between the two countries by safeguarding human dignity and interests.

The Archbishop was speaking to media persons at a press conference in the city on Wednesday.

He said the last supper of Jesus would be celebrated in the churches. Priests of the church will wash the feet of 12 poor people.

On Good Friday, there will be a way of cross in all Catholic churches from 3 pm onwards. There are 14 stations of Jesus Christ suffering and Christians stop at each place to pray and meditate the sufferings of Jesus.

There will be special prayer services in various churches from 10.00 pm on Saturday, the eve of Easter. New fire and water will be blessed and with the lighted candles the Christians will renew their faith.

He further said that the United Christians' Forum with the help of the Public Relations Office would organise ‘Easter Mahotsav 2022’ on April 17 (Sunday) at the auditorium of BSSS College at 6.30 pm. It will also give a platform for all to expose their talents in singing and dancing besides enjoying the sweets provided from different stalls

‘Let's pray to end war, hatred, discrimination’: PRO Fr Maria Stephen said that the Muslims are fasting for Ramzan, Hindus are fasting for Navratri and Christians are fasting for Lent towards Easter. Paths may be different, but the values are the same, he added. “Let's pray to end the war, let's pray to end the hatred and discrimination. May everyone get bread and butter, and may everyone get good health, education, and shelters. Happy Easter,” said Fr. Maria

