Applications invited for state-level sports scholarship 2023

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of sports and youth welfare (DSYW) has invited athletes who have won medals in authorised state-level competitions to apply for the state-level sports scholarship 2023. Eligible athletes can submit their application forms by May 31.

Athletes who won gold, silver, and bronze medals in authorised state tournaments are eligible to apply for the scholarships. The DSYW will provide a sports stipend of Rs 10,000 to the athletes who won gold in authorised sports tournaments. Similarly, athletes who clinched silver will get Rs 8,000, and Rs 6,000 will be rewarded to the bronze medalist as a sports stipend.

Applications for sports scholarships can be obtained from the district sports and youth welfare officer of the concerned district. The prescribed guidelines and rules for sports activities are available on the departmental website, www.dsywmp.gov.in. The sportsperson receiving training at the Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy, training centre, feeder centre, Sports Authority of India, and sports hostel will not be eligible for a sports scholarship.

In the "Rewards and Incentives to International and National Medal Winners Rule-2019", there is a provision to provide sports scholarships to the talented players of the district who earn medals in the authorised state-level sports competition organised by the recognised sports association.