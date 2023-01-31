Apne Vichar: Students asked to join NCPCR video-making exercise

Representative Photo | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has launched a Samvedna Helpline No (18001212830) to make students stress-free. The students can take help from helpline in case of exam stress or any other problem.

The Directorate of Public Instruction issued a circular recently to school principals in the state regarding helpline and online activities organised by the commission. The circular stated that Apne Vichar, an online activity, was being organised where students can upload one-minute video to express their views on suggested topics. The students will get a certificate of participation after uploading the video. The online activity will be organised till February 20. A link has also been issued for this.

The circular said that the activity would be conducted on Saturdays, that is, on February 4 and February 11 as Continuous and Comprehensive Learning and Evaluation activity. The school principals have been asked to ensure participation of students in the activity.

Topics

Exam stress, fear, cyber security, drug ban, online education, safety and security, POCSO Act and career counselling are the topics on which students can make videos. The students will be able to prepare videos ranging from 45 seconds to 1 minute on given topics. It will be accepted in Hindi and English.