e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalApne Vichar: Students asked to join NCPCR video-making exercise

Apne Vichar: Students asked to join NCPCR video-making exercise

Meant for lowering examination stress

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Pixabay
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has launched a Samvedna Helpline No (18001212830) to make students stress-free. The students can take help from helpline in case of exam stress or any other problem.

The Directorate of Public Instruction issued a circular recently to school principals in the state regarding helpline and online activities organised by the commission. The circular stated that Apne Vichar, an online activity, was being organised where students can upload one-minute video to express their views on suggested topics. The students will get a certificate of participation after uploading the video. The online activity will be organised till February 20. A link has also been issued for this.

The circular said that the activity would be conducted on Saturdays, that is, on February 4 and February 11 as Continuous and Comprehensive Learning and Evaluation activity. The school principals have been asked to ensure participation of students in the activity.

Topics

Exam stress, fear, cyber security, drug ban, online education, safety and security, POCSO Act and career counselling are the topics on which students can make videos. The students will be able to prepare videos ranging from 45 seconds to 1 minute on given topics. It will be accepted in Hindi and English.

Read Also
Bhopal: Students hear PM’s tips on exam blues, ask questions
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja of Bundelkhand Raghavendra Singh Judeo's relatives injured in road accident

Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja of Bundelkhand Raghavendra Singh Judeo's relatives injured in road accident

Apne Vichar: Students asked to join NCPCR video-making exercise

Apne Vichar: Students asked to join NCPCR video-making exercise

Bhopal: Khelo India gets off to a colourful start

Bhopal: Khelo India gets off to a colourful start

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur cops fine maximum number of helmetless bikers

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur cops fine maximum number of helmetless bikers

Bhopal: State’s GER in higher education is close to national average

Bhopal: State’s GER in higher education is close to national average