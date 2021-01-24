'Apka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega': BJP leader sends copy of 'Ramayana' to Mamata Banerjee, asks if she is 'under pressure from extremists'

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday said Mamata Banerjee hails from a "demoness culture" and that her DNA is "defected".

"There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural," he told reporters.

Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee's party TMC in West Bengal provide proof of their "evil" act.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday claimed that Mamata refused to deliver her speech on Netaji's birth anniversary, after being greeted with 'Jai Sri Ram' chants, as she wanted to appease a section of people.

Vijayvargiya, the saffron party's national general secretary, alleged that the Chief Minister has only been sensitive to the needs and the interests of 30 per cent of the state's over nine crore people.

"Jai Sri Ram is used to greet people. It was chanted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, and also when he was leaving the Netaji Research Bureau. Why did Mamata didi feel insulted? Why did she feel upset on hearing 'Jai Sri Ram' or 'Bharat mata ki jai' chants?" he said.

Asserting that Banerjee's move was aimed at "appeasing 30 per cent of the voters in the state", Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP's Bengal minder, said "for the remaining 70 per cent, it has always been a tale of neglect." "People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections," the BJP leader added.

For the uninitiated, Mamata on Saturday declined to speak at an event, organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised there, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TMC supremo said such "insult" was unacceptable.

"I thank the Prime Minister and the Union culture ministry for holding this programme in Kolkata. This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she fumed.

(With PTI inputs)