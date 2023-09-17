 Anurag Thakur Inaugurates 49 Khelo India Centres Across Madhya Pradesh
ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur virtually inaugurated 49 Khelo India Centres in Madhya Pradesh at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Saturday.

In Madhya Pradesh, 49 KICs have been notified and 38 are already operational.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was also present in the event, a release said.

The Centre has notified 1000 Khelo India Centres (KICs) across the country, of which 715 are already operational.

More than 680 KICs have been registered on the National Sports Repository System (NSRS) and 702 Past Champion Athletes have been hired to train over 18,000 athletes at these centres.

