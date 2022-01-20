Anuppur: Forest department arrests 3 poachers, confiscates rifle, knives from spot

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Three poachers hailing from Chhattisgarh state arrested in Anuppur, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sohrao Firdausi (32), Vakeel (33) and Arif (35), residents of Nawagarh under Ambikapur police station, Surguja district, Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, Anuppur DFO, Dr A A Ansari was patrolling during the midnight of 18-19 January in the forest area of Jamudi beat of Anuppur. He saw a Scorpio vehicle (CG 13 UC 7304) and three other persons in suspicious condition.

He immediately informed the forest staff and caught them for interrogation. During interrogation it came to fore that the accused attempted poaching. The officials had also confiscated a rifle, 25 live cartridges, one empty cartridge, two knives, a gadasa (a sharp edge weapon) and an air bag containing blood from the spot.

The officials took them into custody and registered a case under Section 2, 9, 16 (A) (B) 50 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to forest department sources, the forest area was being searched with the help of dog Scott Shahdol considering the involvement in other crimes. After medical examination of the accused, they were produced in the court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:52 PM IST