Anti-power theft police stations soon in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The energy department has taken a leaf out of the book of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab police and is soon to establish anti-power theft police stations in the state. Rising dispute among consumers and electricity department officials and violent protests by the consumers during checking of power thefts has led to the decision to establish such police stations in the state.

The principal secretary, energy, Sanjay Dubey, has written to the managing directors of power distribution companies situated in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, asking them to identify land for the establishment of such police stations.

In the three states mentioned, anti-power theft police stations have been established and these police stations help the electricity department to run anti-theft drives and to collect revenues from consumers.

On the other hand, it is alleged that power department officials, sometimes, mount pressure on innocent consumers by threatening police action against them.