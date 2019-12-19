Anti-mafia drive: Portions of 2 hotels demolished in MP Nagar under 'Operation clean'

BHOPAL: Anti-mafia drive was undertaken in MP Nagar area where the portions of two hotels were demolished.

The hotels were found to be built illegally and a portion of the two hotels were razed in a seven hour long drive.

The teams of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Govindpura police reached the areas near ISBT at around 2 pm.

The two hotels where the action was taken are 18 Keys is at ISBT and Angel Hotel is at Kasturba Nagar.

The teams of the BMC reached the areas at around 2 pm and started the demolition drive.

The first floor of the 18-Keys Hotel was razed by the teams and the owner was asked to not build any illegal portion in future, while the two floors of Angel hotel were removed by the teams. The owner was also asked to not build the illegal floor.

BMC official Pramod Malwiya said the two hotels had their built floors illegally. He said notices were served to the hotels earlier, but they did not stop construction of the floors.

He said the buildings that are built in violation of rules are to be bulldozed. Additional commissioner in the BMC Kamal Solanki said the Govindpura police was at the spot to ensure no untoward incident takes place there, and the drive ended by 7 in the evening.