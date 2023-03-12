Another spell of rain, thundershower likely after March 15 in Madhya Pradesh

e-Paper Get App
Maximum temperature hovers around 34 degree Celsius or above in 15 cities; at 35.8 degree Celsius, Khargone and Dhar record the highest day temperature in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Bhopal recorded 32.9 degree Celsius day temperature after rise of 1.6 degree Celsius on Sunday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience another spell of rain and thundershowers between March 15 and 19. Intense western disturbance is likely to approach, leading to rain activity in the state.

The on and off rain and thunder shower activities, though patchy in nature, may continue for 3 to 4 days leading to significant relief from warm weather conditions, said officials of meteorological department. Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “Rain and thundershowers are likely after March 15. Till then temperature will increase in the state. Rain activities will be because of intense western disturbance which will be approaching soon.”

Maximum temperatures remained significantly above normal in March also and it is likely to increase further in the next 3-4 days. Fifteen cities in the state recorded around 34 degree Celsius or above day temperature. At 35.8 degree Celsius, Khargone and Dhar recorded the highest day temperature in the state. Bhopal recorded 32.9 degree Celsius day temperature after rise of 1.6 degree Celsius while it recorded 17.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature after rise of 1.4 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded 33.8 degree Celsius day temperature while the minimum temperature was 18.2 degree Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 34.0 degree Celsius after a rise of 2.2 degree Celsius.

