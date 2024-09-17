Ananta Chaturdashi 2024: Jabalpur Makes Separate 'Kund' On Narmada Ghat For Ganapati Visarjan

Ganpati idol immersion in Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh immersion began with much fervour on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday across the state.

During the 10-day Ganpati Utsav, people usually keep the idol of Ganpati in their homes and pandals and offer special prayers and bhog. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

Today on Anant Chaturdashi, devotees bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa with utmost devotion. In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, there were special arrangements made for Visarjan.

The immersion ponds have been built on the banks of Narmada in Gaurighat, Tilwara, Hanumanatal and Bhedaghat by filling them with sacred Narmada river water so that the idols of Ganpati can be immersed in the pond. However, strict security arrangements were made by the district administration in the immersion ponds so that no mishap can happen.

For big idols, there were cranes and only 3 to 4 people were allowed to immerse the idol in the pond while small idols can also be immersed with the help of boats.

However, many devotees immersed eco-friendly idols at their homes to minimise the environmental impact.

Despite the rain, enthusiasm of the devotees did not diminish, highlighting the deep cultural significance of the festival.