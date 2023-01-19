Ananj Mandi scam: E-mandi secretary, trader among six get 7 years RI

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has awarded 7 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to six men –including a grain trader and former mandi secretary- in connection with the Rs 5.67 crore Anaj Mandi scam. Holding them guilty of committing financial irregularities, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each. A case against them was registered under section 420, 120B of IPC and various sections of Mandi Act.

According to special public prosecutor Ashish Tyagi and DK Arya, Mandi trader Ashish Gupta, M/s Siyaram Traders, had purchased paddy at Mandi and given account payee cheques. As the cheques were dishonoured, Mandi Secretary Pradeep Malik lodged a complaint with Nishatpura police and a case was registered against trader Ashish Gupta.

During the investigation, Vinay Prakash Pateria (ex-Mandi Secretary), Rajesh Rai, Ramswaroop Rai (agents),and others- Mahesh Aggarwal, Sunil Gupta, Arvind Parihar, Jeevan Singh Rajput, Narayan Prasad Rajouria, Ranjit Goswami, Dharmendra Gupta were found involved in the crime. After the evidence of corruption by the government employee came to fore, the police had filed a charge sheet against 11 accused under section 420, 406, 409, 120B IPC and section 7, 13(1)B, 13(2) and Section 49 of MP Mandi Act. On the basis of the above evidence, the court held them guilty and convicted them of the crime, public prosecution officials added.

