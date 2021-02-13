AMPRI, Madhya Pradesh Parmar Samaj lock horns over 7-8 acres of land

Bhopal: The Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal, and the Madhya Pradesh Parmar Samaj have locked horns over a land dispute. Both have staked their claim to 7acres-8 acres.

AMPRI, in a letter to the collector, has appealed that possession of land being encroached on by the Parmar Samaj be ensured. The court of the tehsildar, in its order in 2015, had passed the order and, according to the order, except the temple, it is AMPRI land. But no action was taken against the Parmar Samaj and for removing the encroachment.

According to the letter, the Parmar Samaj is planning to install a statue of Raja Bhoj on February 16. So, the administration should intervene in favour of the AMPRI, which was previously known as the Regional Research Laboratory (RRL). RRL further said that, if encroachment is promoted, RRL would face a land crisis for expansion of the research wing of the central government’s institute.

‘We’re not encroaching’

"Parmar Samaj’s temple Khedapati Mandir of Goddess Durga is nearly 300 years old when RRL (AMPRI) and BHEL weren’t in existence. After RRL came into existence, it constructed its own boundary, so we’re not encroaching on RRL land. On the contrary, RRL has encroached on Parmar Samaj’s land. We’re entering inside the boundary of RRL. In this case, Parmar Samaj has 7 acres-8 acres to which RRL has staked its claim on land outside its boundary. We’re going to install a statue of Raja Bhoj on February 16," said Narain Singh Parmar, president of Parmar Samaj.