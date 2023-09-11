Amit Shah Arrives At JP Nadda's Residence For Madhya Pradesh Core Group Meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday arrived at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital for the Madhya Pradesh Core Group meeting.

Earlier on August 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

BJP declared the names of 39 candidates for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The party has fielded its Indore district president Rajesh Sonkar to contest the election from the Sonkachh seat in Dewas district.

Former minister and Veteran Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma is the sitting MLA from Sonkatch seat. In the 2013 state assembly polls, BJP leader Sonkar defeated Tulsi Ram Silawat (now Water Resource Minister) when Silawat was in Congress from the Sanwer seat in the Indore district.

In 2018 assembly polls, Sonkar lost to Silawat

In the last 2018 assembly polls, Sonkar lost to Silawat (when he was still in Congress) from the same Sanwer seat. But later in 2020, Silawat quit the Congress party along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scidia and others and joined the BJP. After that Silawat contested the by-poll on BJPâ?Ts ticket from the Sanwer seat and won the election.

It is worth mentioning that the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

In 2018 after the state legislative polls, the Congress formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the CM.

In 2020, 22 MLAs along with Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress, thus leading to a political pandemonium in the state.

As a result, the Congress government collapsed in the state and the BJP came to power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the CM.

