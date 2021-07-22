Although HC has set the deadline, Madhya Pradesh government unlikely to achieve 100% vaccination by Sept 30

BHOPAL: The state government is unlikely to achieve the target of 100 per cent first-dose vaccination by September 30—a target set by the high court, as shortage of vaccines continues in the state. The principal Bench of the high court at Jabalpur, in its order passed a couple of days ago, directed the state government to carry out complete first-dose vaccination of people in the state by September 30.

The state government has a target of 5.49 crore for first-dose vaccination. The current overall tally stands at over 2.6 crore, achieved in over six months from January 16 till today. Out of this, the first-dose tally is 2.2 crore. So, it is extremely unlikely that the rest of the target will be achieved in just a couple of months—in August and September.