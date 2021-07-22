Although HC has set the deadline, Madhya Pradesh government unlikely to achieve 100% vaccination by Sept 30

BHOPAL: The state government is unlikely to achieve the target of 100 per cent first-dose vaccination by September 30—a target set by the high court, as shortage of vaccines continues in the state. The principal Bench of the high court at Jabalpur, in its order passed a couple of days ago, directed the state government to carry out complete first-dose vaccination of people in the state by September 30.
The state government has a target of 5.49 crore for first-dose vaccination. The current overall tally stands at over 2.6 crore, achieved in over six months from January 16 till today. Out of this, the first-dose tally is 2.2 crore. So, it is extremely unlikely that the rest of the target will be achieved in just a couple of months—in August and September.
‘We’re not manufacturers’ : ‘Vaccine shortage continues in Madhya Pradesh, so it’s not practically possible to achieve the target of 5.49 crore first-dose vaccination by September 30 in the state. We should understand that we’ve been facing a shortage for the past couple of months. We’re not manufacturers of vaccines’ —Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer
‘1 crore vax by end-August’ : 'The supply of vaccines by the GoI to Madhya Pradesh in May this year was approximately 37 lakh; in June, approximately 54 lakh; and up to July 19, approximately 60 lakh. This figure is likely to increase to approximately70 lakh by month-end. The supply is expected to rise to 1 crore by end-August as both the manufacturers of the Covishied and Covaxin vaccines—Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech Pvt. Ltd—are progressively increasing their manufacturing capacity’ —Chhavi Bhardwaj, managing director, National Health Mission
Chhavi Bhardwaj, managing director, National Health Mission, submitted in the high court, “The demand for vaccines for four days every week is 10 lakh vaccines per day, totaling 40 lakh per week on an average. Around 1.5 crore vaccines would be needed per month to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination of the entire 18-plus population of the state by end-September.”
SECOND-DOSE VACCINATION: The high court, according to the order, requires the Centre to ensure supply of vaccines in sufficient quantities to Madhya Pradesh in view of the required demand for 1.5 crore vaccines per month, so that, after the target of first-dose vaccination is achieved by end-September, second-dose vaccination can also start.
