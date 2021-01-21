‘Allot Beneficiary’ gives another chance to dropouts to get covid-19 vaccine

BHOPAL: With addition of features of session scheduling, beneficiary allocation and allocation of additional beneficiaries at the session site in the CoWIN app, the dropout beneficiaries will automatically get a chance for the vaccination in a normal process. As per the National Health Mission (NHM) officials, the new changes in the CoWIN app will speed up the vaccination at session sites. And those who missed out on the vaccine due to various reasons, would get another chance through the session scheduling.

In all 44,267 healthcare workers were registered for the first three rounds of the vaccination, however, only 28,155 turned up for the jab at session sites in Madhya Pradesh. While the turnout was not very encouraging during the first two days, it improved a lot on the third day (Thursday) as many districts reported 100 per cent vaccination. As per the data, 16,112 health care workers are still to get the jab in the state. Earlier, all the dropouts were to get the shot in the end, however with the inclusion of new features in the CoWIN app, the healthcare who missed the jab can visit vaccination sites for the jab any time.