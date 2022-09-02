‘All is well - All is well’ attitude of officers will not work, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the attitude of ‘all is well - all is well’ by the administrative officers will not work. Public opinion is important in the implementation of basic facilities and public welfare schemes, Chouhan added.

In-charge ministers, local ministers, MLAs and public representatives of the district should do a thorough review of the district every month. We have to work for the development and welfare of all in the form of Team Madhya Pradesh, CM added.

The services of officers and employees involved in corruption should be terminated and complaints in the CM Helpline regarding demand of money should be resolved at the earliest, said CM during a virtual review of Balaghat district from the CM House on Thursday.

CM said that the level of public satisfaction is important in providing basic facilities and implementation of public welfare schemes. After analysing the various problems faced in the implementation of the schemes, the problems should be solved promptly.

CM reviewed the status of 10 CM Rise schools in the district and directed to prepare and distribute uniforms through self-help groups in all schools. CM also reviewed the status of power supply. It was informed that due to the wide forest area in the district and distance in transformers, there are challenges in power supply. CM instructed to speed up the work of increasing sub-stations and installation of new transformers by developing a dialogue with the public in this regard.

Read Also Bhopal: Solving Indore cryptocurrency case gets state cybercrime unit 2nd prize in country