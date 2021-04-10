ALL IS NOT QUIET ON THE SOUTHERN FRONT! Coronavirus now spreading its tentacles in the villages?

BHOPAL: Reports of deaths coming from villages are now confirming that the coronavirus has spread its tentacles in the rural areas, as well, albeit only in some districts. The worst are the villages sharing boundaries with Maharashtra, but the situation in other districts is alarming, as well.

A senior health official of Jabalpur, requesting anonymity, admitted that about 12-20 corona-positive cases were being reported daily from the rural areas. These villages are mostly located in a 45-kilometre-radius of Jabalpur. Some villages around Sehora and Bargi had to cancel the weekly haat because of the spread of corona.

In Raisen district, adjacent to Bhopal, things are not good in Ghairatganj. Large numbers of people are flocking to the hospitals but their reports are awaited as their samples are sent to Bhopal. As many as 51 people tested corona-positive on April 5.

In most of the places, the administrative officers are tight-lipped, but the number of deaths in the rural areas indicate otherwise. In Gadarwara, of Narsinghpur district, two brothers died of corona late on Friday. In a tragic incident, the third brother suffered a heart attack after receiving this news and passed away, too.