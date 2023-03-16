All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship: Two athletes qualify for World University Games, MP medal tally 4

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh athletes won four medals in the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship, which concluded on Thursday in Chennai. Along with these two athletes, the rest of MP contingent also qualified for the upcoming World University Games in 2023.

Farmer’s daughter, Shalini Chaudhury of Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy, won a silver medal in discus throw event with a distance of 49.18 metres. Similarly, Hariom Tiwari won a silver medal in the 5000 metres with a timing of 14:06.47 minutes on Thursday. MP athletes won a total of four medals, including one gold and three silver.

On Wednesday, Samardeep Singh Gill (22) of Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy, won a silver medal in the shotput event by throwing the heavy spherical ball weighing 7.26 kg to a distance of 18.59 metres on the first day of the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships. There, he also qualified for the upcoming World University Games in 2023.

Farmer’s daughter Nidhi Pawaiya qualified for the World University Games, 2023 after winning her first national gold in Chennai. She won gold in the shotput event by throwing the metal ball a distance of 14.63 metres on Wednesday.