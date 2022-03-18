All district hospitals in Madhya Pradesh to get physiotherapists

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) will be appointing physiotherapists in all district hospitals of Madhya Pradesh. Currently only 15 district hospitals have physiotherapists. One male and a woman physiotherapists will be appointed in the hospital on contractual basis for a year.

Deputy director NHM Rajiv Shrivastava said, “NHM will ensure that all district hospitals in Madhya Pradesh have physiotherapists. The appointment will be made on contractual basis for one year and would be extended on the basis of their services.”

Currently only 15 hospitals in the state have physiotherapy services, however, soon the services will be made available in other district hospitals as well.

Elderly citizens and others in need of physiotherapy post fracture, bone dislocation will be greatly benefitted, said Shrivastava.

Physiotherapists units have been set up in all the district hospitals in the state, however, appointments of physiotherapists have not been made and the post is lying vacant for a long. Presently, nurses are providing the physiotherapy services in these hospitals but they are not as trained as the physiotherapist.

The appointment of a physiotherapist will also relieve the nurses and help them focus on their nursing responsibilities.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 10:36 PM IST