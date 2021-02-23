All collectors of Madhya Pradesh told not to declare curfew without government nod

Bhopal: Setting aside Balagaht collector’s decision on imposing night curfew, the state government on Tuesday directed all district magistrates against imposing such restrictions without its nod. The direction comes in wake of Balaghat collector imposing night curfew and prohibitory orders in the district to check Covid-19 spread.

The government over ruled Balagaht collector’s decision on the night curfew, however, the decision of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people will remain in place in the district. The decisions of imposing night curfew and prohibitory order were taken during Balaghat district crisis management committee meeting on Tuesday.

The Union home ministry too has issued a directive that before imposing lockdown, the state should obtain Centre’s approval.

Seeing a surge in the number of daily Coronavirus cases in Bhopal, the district crisis management committee has directed that surveillance be intensified and people arriving from Maharashtra be subjected to thermal screening. Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang said that holding of dharnas and demonstrations had been prohibited. Contd. on P8

In the wake of the approaching Mahashivratri, instructions have been issued to ensure adherence to all Covid-19 protocols during the festive fairs.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been instructed to resume the ‘Roko-Toko’ Abhiyan to ensure Covid-19 guidelines compliance.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “A fine of Rs 100 will be slapped on people flouting mask norms. The timings of market operations haven't been changed this time. The festive fair on Mahashivratri will be organised, but strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols will be ensured.”

Pachmarhi Mahadev, Ramji Baba Mela cancelled

Administration has cancelled Mahadev Mela on Mahashivratri at Pachmarhi and Ramji Baba Mela in Hoshangabad. On Monday, 12 districts, including on border with Maharashtra, were put on alert with instructions for thermal checking of people coming from the neighbouring state. People attending Shivratri Mela in areas bordering Maharashtra will undergo RT-PCR test. These districts include Indore, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Betul, Seoni, Chhindwara, Balagaht, Badwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur and Alirajpur.