Alirajpur dist Cong president sacked from party for 6 yrs on day of Holi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress committee (MPCC) on Friday morning sacked Alirajpur district Congress President Mahesh Patel from the party for a period of 6 years on the ground of indiscipline, according to MPCC media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

The MPCC's action comes in the wake of Congress MLA from Jhabua Kantilal Bhuria and Mahesh Patel lodging FIRs with police against each other on Thursday.

Bhuria has been union minister and MPCC president.

A letter written to Mahesh Patel by MPCC general secretary Chandra Prabhash Shekhar states, "Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has come to know that under your patronage senior party leaders have been subjected to extremely objectionable and inappropriate behaviour."

The letter further states, "Your conduct is completely opposed to Congress' etiquettes. Considering you behaviour as an act of indiscipline you are being sacked from the Congress membership for six years."

In the FIR lodged Mahesh Patel has accused Kantilal Bhuria, his son Dr Vikrant Bhuria who is Madhya Pradesh youth Congress President, his nephew Deepak Bhuria and certain others of their alleged involvement in robbery, kidnapping and causing injuries to them whereas Bhuria has alleged that Mahesh Patel, his son Pushpraj Patel, nephew Chhittar Patel and 5 others made an attempt on their lives, committed robbery and indulged in rioting.

Bauria alleged the attempt was made on their lives while they were travelling in cars. Stones were pelted on their cars resulting in serious head injuries to his driver who had to be hospitalised.

Alirajpur police said they were looking into both the FIRs and an investigation was going on.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:01 AM IST