Alert: Trains passing through Bhopal cancelled, routes of several trains diverted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Routes of several Express trains passing through Bhopal railway division have been diverted due to derailment of a goods train near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

According to information provided by Bhopal rail division, Delhi-Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi Express has been cancelled from both sides.

Similarly, Hazrat Nizamuddin- Kanyakumari Express and Hazrat Nizamuddin- Vishakhapattanam Express have also been cancelled. Both the express trains have stoppage in Bhopal.

Railway officials said that several trains are expected to run late from its scheduled time because of the diverted routes.

Details of the trains cancelled

· New Delhi-Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi Express (12002/12001)

· Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kanyakumari Express (12642)

· Hazrat Nizamuddin- Vishakhapatanam Express (12808)

Details of route diverted trains

· Amritsar- CSMT (11058)

· Hyderabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12721)

· Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vishanav Devi Katra Express (12919)

· Waskodigama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12979)

· Chennai-New Delhi Express (12615)

· Bangalore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express 22691

· Vishakhapatanam- New Delhi Express (12085)

· Hyderabad-New Delhi Express

· New Delhi-Trivendra Central Express (12626)

· Amritsar-Bilaspur Express (18238)

· Firozpur-CSMT Punjab Mail Express (12138)

· Hazrat Nizamuddin- Annrakulam Express (12618)

· Hazrat Nizamuddin- Yashwantpur Express (12650)

· Chandigarh-Yashwantpur Express (22686).

ALSO READ Bhopla: MLAs suggest CM seek trust vote to silence BJP

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:44 AM IST