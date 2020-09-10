Alarming: Corona positive rate climbs to 9% in Madhya Pradesh

The Covid-19 positive percentage in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 9.2 on Thursday as the 2187 positive cases were reported in the state on the day, taking the tally to 81,635. In last 24 hours the state reported 21 new deaths, the toll stands 1661.During the day 23649 samples were tested across the state. There are 18433 active cases in the state while 61285 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Indore accounts for 15764 positive cases and 432 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 13,061 cases and 315 deaths. Jabalpur recorded 5683 cases, while Ujjain has reported 2095 positive cases and 83 deaths so far. Burhanpur recorded 595 while Neemuch has 1435 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1121 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2125. Morena recorded 2220 cases while Mandsaur has 1069 cases and Dhar has recorded 1234 cases. Dewas has reported 877 Cases. Sagar recorded 1410 cases. Tikamgarh has 525 cases and Raisen has recorded 882 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 677 cases. Sheopur has 615 cases and Rewa has 1021 cases while Rajgarh has 985 and Barwani recorded 1333 cases. Chhindwara has 625 and Vidisha has 1151 cases. Shajapur has 568 cases while Damoh has 910 cases. Datia has 888 cases while Satna has 759 cases and Jhabua has 867 cases. Panna has 325 cases and Balaghat has 472 cases while Sehore has 947 cases. Hoshangabad has 784 cases and Narsingpur has 822 cases while Betul has 965 cases and Shivpuri has 1450 cases. Ratlam recorded 1387 cases. Chhattarpur has 770 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 293 and Agar-Malwa has reported 276 cases. Sidhi has reported 457 cases and Singrauli has 438 cases while Shahdol has 779 cases. Guna has 428 cases while Anuppur has 14 cases and Alirajpur has 798 cases. Katni has 571 cases while Umaria has 191 cases and Seoni has reported 358 cases. Dindori has 228 cases and Niwari has 244 cases whileMandla has reported 347 cases.