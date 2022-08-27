Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha; Vanita Srivastava appointed as MP women’s wing head

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha has appointed Dr Vanita Srivastava as the president of the women's wing of Madhya Pradesh.

Disclosing this, the all India president of the women's wing of Meghna Srivastava said, “Dr Srivastava has been entrusted with the responsibility of constituting, revamping and strengthening the activities of various units of the organisation in the state.”

Dr Srivastava has been in mainstream journalism for more than 22 years. After doing her Masters in chemistry from IIT Kanpur, she did PhD on CSIR project.