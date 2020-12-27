Air pollution a bigger killer than Covid-19: Claims 1.12 lakh lives in 2019 in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: There is much hue and cry over the Covid-19 death toll, which is a total of 3,500 deaths in 2020, while air pollution claimed 1.12 lakh in 2019 in Madhya Pradesh. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released its Death Burden Report, 2019.

Long-term exposure to outdoor and household air pollution contributed to annual deaths from stroke, heart attack, diabetes, lung cancer, chronic lung diseases and neonatal diseases.

Ambient particulate pollution

In addition to air pollution, 53,201 deaths were due to ambient particulate pollution and 54,101 deaths were due to household air pollution. Eleven deaths were due to ambient ozone pollution in Madhya Pradesh. Long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM) 2.5 is a major risk factor leading to deaths.