AIIMS Bhopal observes World Kidney Day, focuses on early diagnosis of symptoms

Bhopal: On Thursday, AIIMS Bhopal observed ‘World Kidney Day 2023’ themed ‘Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected ,supporting the vulnerable.’

On the occasion, a quiz for undergraduates was conducted in the college in which a total of 100 students participated and top three were given awards.

Also, Dr Seen delivered ‘The Awareness’ talk, in which he emphasised about early identification of symptoms of UTI ,Nephrotic Syndrome , Congenital anomalies, importance of timely visit to a specialist, adherence to the treatment ordered.

The session was interactive, several parents raised queries and got answered by the experts.

A lecture on ‘Healthy diet’ was organised by dietician in OPD area for both parents and children visiting hospital by dietician in the department about healthy food habits in the children.

Dr Girish Bhatt shared that over 5 years of collaboration with McGill University, Canada, the division has grown to level A of the International society of nephrology (regional center of excellence) and providing services to children with kidney disease with collective help from all other departments. Prof Shikha malik, HOD, pediatrics appreciated the various ongoing kidney-related research work with collaboration with ICMR, with focus on genetics of tubular disorders.

QR Code inauguration about FAQs of common paediatric kidney disease was done by Director Prof. Ajay Singh and Dean , Dr Rajesh Malik.

Parents of those children (Mrs Aparna and Ajay Singh)share their experience during this journey with us how they fought against steroid resistant nephrotic syndrome , about the course of illness and the management they received in AIIMS Bhopal.They were happy to share about the cure of the disease in their children although it took time .